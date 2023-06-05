U of M Expert warns of increasing likelihood of CWD transmission to humans

Minnesota scientists have watched chronic wasting disease (CWD) — a fatal, neurological illness — kill deer and elk.

Now, they’re studying its potential to jump to humans.

The University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy has received more than $1.5 million in state money to start prepping for the possibility of CWD spreading to cows, pigs and possibly humans.

Michael Osterholm, Ph.D. is a world-renowned epidemiologist who heads the center.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is Member supported public media. Show your support today, donate, and ensure access to local news and in-depth conversations for everyone.

He said transmission to humans has not yet been confirmed, but research suggests it is increasingly likely — especially as the disease continues to spread among deer and elk.

“None of us want to believe this could happen,” he told MPR News host Cathy Wurzer. “But you know, as much as you hope it isn't going to happen, hope is not a strategy.”

Current testing can be done only if animals die or are killed, and lymph nodes or brain matter is removed for testing to verify the disease.

That means captive deer often aren’t tested until they die or show symptoms of the disease, and that’s often too late to stop the spread of the disease.

And there aren’t yet adequate tests for humans, Osterholm said — let alone protocols in place if a human were to test positive for the disease.

University of Minnesota infectious disease specialist Michael Osterholm Courtesy of the University of Minnesota | 2021

CWD is a prion disease, involving misfolded proteins in the brain causing other proteins to misfold. That makes it hardy, and easy to spread. If a deer dies in the woods, its carcass can transfer the disease to plants.

Osterholm said the University is working closely with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, as well as Minnesota deer hunters — who are also concerned about keeping their families safe.

Sometimes, testing for chronic wasting disease can take weeks.

“We're trying to figure out what can we do right now, to maximize, for example, testing of a carcass in the field,” he said. “Once you shot that animal, could you know within minutes to hours if they're infected or not.”

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.