'Losing is learning': Life lessons from an iconic Minneapolis basketball coach

A man sits for a portrait
Coach Larry McKenzie is long-time youth advocate and was a winning boys' basketball coach at Minneapolis Patrick Henry and Minneapolis North schools. He poses for a photo at the Kling Public Media Center in St. Paul on Jan. 10.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

If you played high school sports growing up, you know how being a student-athlete can change your life. It teaches you teamwork, responsibility, perseverance and so much more. 

MPR News host Angela Davis talked earlier this year with longtime high school boys basketball coach Larry McKenzie. He was the first coach in Minnesota history to win four consecutive basketball state titles. 

“The reason that I won was because I gave my kids unconditional love,” he told Davis.

McKenzie retired in 2022, but he is still mentoring. Now, instead of leading high school athletes, he is coaching other coaches.

In this rebroadcast coming up at 9 a.m. on Thursday, MPR News host Angela Davis talks with McKenzie about what makes a great coach, teaching young people to lose with grace, why the team is more important than the individual and how he supported his students after George Floyd’s murder and through the pandemic.

Guest:

  • Larry McKenzie is a longtime high school boys’ basketball coach. He retired in 2022 from coaching at Minneapolis North High School.

    two people sit in a studio
    MPR News host Angela Davis talks with longtime high school boys basketball coach Larry McKenzie at the Kling Public Media Center in St. Paul in January.
    Samantha Matsumoto | MPR News

