Patty Wetterling shares her story in new memoir 'Dear Jacob'

This Sunday will be 34 years since 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was kidnapped by a masked man at gunpoint. It's a story that is seared into the memories of Minnesotans.

For those past 34 years, his mom, Patty, has been the face of the tragedy, the search and the hope through it all. She's become a national advocate for missing children.

Tuesday, she released her memoir, “Dear Jacob: A Mother’s Journey of Hope.” It’s co-written with Joy Baker, the central Minnesota blogger who Patty credits with helping solve the case.

Joy and Patty talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

You have given countless interviews and speeches over the years. And you've had to retell your story again and again … you could have stepped back. But instead, you're again in the public eye with this book. Why did you want to do something like this?

Patty Wetterling: Well, first of all, you were a huge part of our search. The first thing I heard from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is the number one way kids are found is because people know their story and they see pictures. The Twin Cities media was brilliant at helping us and you carried us during that really, really tough time.

What I realized, people kept asking me to write this book and they kept calling for different reasons … I thought I could help by sharing some of what we went through. I honestly believe that hope is a critical life ingredient that we all need desperately, especially in today’s world. I think that we sometimes see the cynical side, the downside and so I wrote it for the hope, for the legacy and for Jacob.

And a thank you, for all the people who carried us when we couldn’t do it on our own.

Were you writing letters to Jacob?

Patty Wetterling: I did. I remember the very first ones were Thanksgiving — I didn’t want to have Thanksgiving. It was like, let’s just do hamburgers, and I got vetoed by my kids who wanted, you know, they wanted grandma and grandpa over and they wanted turkey and whatever. So we formed a tradition and Jacob wasn’t there.

And my sister has two boys that are Jake and Trevor’s ages. So there were always four boys to play together and then that year, there was just a three, it was really hard. At Christmas time, I pulled out all the decorations and there was Jacob’s letters to Santa and his stocking that I had made him and it was like I had to tell him, I wanted to hand him a notebook full of all of the letters because I wanted him to know all that we had done to find him when he came home.

I really believed that one day, he was going to come home and I could show him. I pictured him saying, “Where were you? Why didn’t you find me sooner?” So I wanted to let him know.

Joy, how did you get into the story?

Joy Baker: Well, also a long story. I was just trying to be a writer. I was 43 years old when I started my blog and I had been in marketing my entire adult life. I wondered about Jacob’s case; I hadn’t paid attention to it for a while. And then as I was looking into it, there was this breaking news about this great big lead about their neighbor down the road whose farmland was being dug up and searched. I thought that was a sign and I went with it.

We had met, and that was just at a charity gala in Willmar. Ironically, she happened to come to town to a gala that I was at for my work, she was the keynote speaker. I walked up to her afterward to introduce myself gave her my card and explained that I had been blogging about Jacob’s case, and I think I could just almost see red flags go right up above her head.

Patty Wetterling: The next morning Jerry was reading her blog, he read it aloud to me. And I'm pacing. It was unbelievable, she’s telling our story and it was accurate. There were no errors. It was detailed, and I was scared. It’s like I didn’t think anybody could tell our story. And I didn’t understand where she's going with this, what her intentions were and so we had a long, probably two and a half hour phone call that day.

Joy Baker: I could tell she was a little weirded out by the whole thing. It was awkward for both of us at first, for sure. I had already been putting suspects and witnesses together at Panera Bread. And I think Patty, well and rightly so, was a little nervous.

Patty Wetterling: At first she was writing about what had happened but now she was making things happen and I didn’t want her messing up what we had, which was not very much at that point. But the beauty of Joy is she’s really smart, and she is curious. She started asking questions nobody was looking at, nobody was doing.

Joy Baker: I had wanted to find this young man named Jared, who had been abducted and assaulted just nine months prior to Jacob’s kidnapping. I had never really heard of him before I started doing my research. But I thought, well, if I could find that guy and then I did.

Jared said we needed to get together with Patty Wetterling, you know, and she needs to know about this. I said, “Okay, well, do you want to give her a call?” And he said, “No, you should do that, you call her and just let her know that I want to talk to her son, Trevor and Aaron,” the other two witnesses and they wanted to get together and compare notes as well.

And so I said, “Okay, well, okay, I’ll give her a call,” and so I did. And Patty sort of just shut down at that point and said no. Number one, she’s really protective of Jared, you know, just protecting him as a young victim, but also very protective of Trevor, of course, her son and Aaron.

Patty Wetterling: Jared actually pulled us all together … and it was a brilliant coming together of minds and mission at that point. Joy’s an incredible researcher. When we started up writing again, she had dates and times and places. I think that’s kind of one of the problems with being a victim, your brain gets a little scrambled and I had things out of order. She would just make note cards and tell me about this and it was really a gift.

Do you hold any animosity toward some investigators for letting Heinrich slip through the cracks?

Patty Wetterling: My opinion is, you have to think back to 1989. There was a fundraiser to make sure all that law enforcement could get fax machines, DNA was not very well developed. This man had no criminal history for any sexually motivated crimes. They gathered evidence and visually it looked to you and I like: this is him. But forensically, they did not have any evidence.

I met with Pam Jensen, who was the captain at Stearns County for years. And she said, there’s about five people, we can’t rule them in, we can’t rule them out. Danny’s name was always on that list. He lawyered up, he didn’t want to talk to anybody. The FBI followed him too. They tracked him for quite a while. They didn’t have it until they did, they had enough to get a search warrant and then they got some DNA.

There were several other people that equally we felt could have done it. There’s some bad people out there. I really saw the commitment and the effort that was put into finding Jacob and Joy said this a million times, had they arrested him in 1990, we might have never found Jacob.

He lived his life in fear of being caught. And eventually, when they had his DNA as the man who assaulted Jared, he knew he was going down for that … he knew that technology was better and he plea bargained and led us to Jacob. I guess it doesn’t do me any good in terms of myself, my well being to hold animosity and pain and hurt.

Patty, if I remember the quote at the news conference, you said Jacob was alive until we found him.

Patty Wetterling: I had met kids along the way who had been kidnapped and came home after six months, five years, 10 years and 17 and a half years — so at what point do you give up? I worked very hard on believing that Jacob could be one of them. Until somebody proved to me that he wasn’t — I was always going to hope.

It was really hard to deal with that. But part of that is he’s still alive in our hearts, you know, he is with me all the time. It’s so ironic, I’ll be going somewhere and maybe unsure of what I’m going to do and some eagle will start flying and directing my car and it’s like, “Hi Jake, thank you.” He’s still with us and with our children and grandchildren, too. They never met him, but they carry him in their hearts too.

How are you feeling right now?

Patty Wetterling: October is hard. It’s always hard. And this year, it’s on a Sunday again. And so the kids will come up and the grandkids and you know, we just have our little sort of rituals of things we do on that day and we laugh and we remember — it’s healing to all be together.

I met somebody yesterday and she’s like, don’t you just wonder, you know, what he’d be doing, what he’d be like, and what jobs he’d be doing and all of that. And she was really critical to me because she was a mom.

She had a two-year-old when Jacob was kidnapped, and then later another son. He changed the way she parented and she followed our case, and she cried with us as a mom and I thought, you know, everybody needs to heal through that through Jacob’s abduction. It caused harm and pain to so many people. And I think that was really a nice message to get from this woman, a letter of encouragement that she was hurting too.

It’s time for us to make peace with what happened.

Does this book help you do that?

Patty Wetterling: It did. For me, I was constantly running ahead. What do we have to do next? Who haven’t we talked to? Who doesn’t know about Jake? When I ran for office, somebody told me I had 91 percent name ID and I was like, who are the other nine percent?

Writing the book was incredibly therapeutic and helpful for me to reflect and some of it was reliving some pain, but some of it was framing it and putting perspective on it.

I think that everybody can do that with their own lives because he changed a lot of lives. The abduction changed a lot of lives, it changed laws, it changed the way we configure parking lots in schools and so many things.

Joy, how did Jacob change you?

Joy Baker: Well, for one thing, I am a mother. I had two young boys at the time I started my blog. That’s really the first time why I put it away. After about three weeks of writing about Jacob’s case in 2010, I just said to myself, Joy, what in the world are you doing? You know, you’ve got a 13 and a 15-year-old boy, this guy, we don’t know where he lives or where he’s from. But I don’t live that far from St. Joseph.

At some point, it was just the coincidences that you could not deny, just one thing after another after another. I kept saying, you know, it’s like Jacob found me, this case found me. And it wouldn’t let me go.

Patty didn’t call me a stalker to my face, but it was a bit insinuated. I was horrified. You know, I just was like, Oh my gosh, is that really what she thinks of me? Throughout this whole thing, Jacob has led us all. He has been the shining light that brought answers. He is the one that kind of drove us to, to do what we did. There’s really no other explanation because it was absolutely magical.

Is there something you want readers to feel or to remember after they get done reading the book?

Patty Wetterling: The constant in all of this has been hope. Hope and belief in children and fight for the world that they deserve. Kids deserve the right to grow up safe and follow their dreams and not lose sight of that ever.

No matter what your life challenges are, pick yourself up and breathe and say, you know, I can do this. It’s the determination. I hope that people have a positive energy from it and there’s room for tears, but there’s also room for action. Let’s build this world. Jacob deserves that, all of our kids deserve it.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.