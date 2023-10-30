Sahan Journal founder, CEO Mukhtar Ibrahim stepping down

The head of Sahan Journal, a Minnesota news organization dedicated to immigrants and communities of color, is stepping down after five years of leading the operation.

Mukhtar Ibrahim said he’s planning to step down as publisher and CEO when the organization finds a replacement for him.

Ibrahim, who was a reporter at MPR News, said the move is personal. In a letter to readers this morning, he said the organization is “stronger than ever, with a secure financial footing, dedicated staff, a healthy organizational culture and loyal readers.” He’s grown it from a staff of four and budget of $608,000 in 2020 to its current staff of 20 and budget of $2.5 million.

Ibrahim said he is planning to take a break from work to spend more time with his family. He and his wife have three young daughters and welcomed a baby boy this June.

While on paternity leave, Ibrahim said he reflected on his and his parents’ story, and how he wanted his children’s to be different.

“In my late teens, I left Kenya with a single suitcase and moved to Minnesota. The past 18 years in America have been a whirlwind of learning, work, family and risk-taking,” he said. “I guess I inherited that risk-taking spirit from my parents. They moved across countries and continents in search of stability for their children.

“This summer, I found myself thinking about the story my girls would tell about their family. How would they remember the family experiences we’ve had together — and all the time apart?”

Sahan Journal will begin the work of finding a replacement for Ibrahim in the coming weeks.

Ibrahim will join Minnesota Now Monday at noon to talk more about the decision.