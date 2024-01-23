Steam, Indigenous music and climate solutions: Our top 5 picks from the Great Northern Festival

Not much snow will remain after this week’s winter warmup, but the annual Great Northern Festival starts on Thursday to remind us of the ways Minnesotans get creative and cozy in our state’s deep cold.

This festival has a focus on the changing climate, along with arts and the outdoors. There will be nearly 50 different events over the course of 10 days.

Executive Director Jovan C. Speller spoke with Cathy Wurzer on Minnesota Now and said her hope is that guests will feel “deeply engaged” and bring the things that they learned into their homes and communities.

“I think the conversations really do spread across a wide gap of topics, and there will be something for everybody to take away,” she said.

Here are our top five events to check out.

“Sah-nah,” “saw-nah,” or “sow-na”? You can decide while sitting in the sauna village in the Market at Malcolm Yards. Visitors can gain experience in sauna culture during 60- to 90-minute steam sessions.

Session attendees can visit We Are Water MN’s Water Bar and learn about Minnesota’s relationship with the Mississippi River.

And MPR fans can check out the MPR Cabin at the Sauna Village. It doesn’t get much more Minnesotan that listening to MPR in a sauna, right? We will be playing the MPR Cabin Steam Stream, a collection from MPR News, The Current and YourClassical MPR for all visitors to enjoy.

Join the Minnesota Humanities Center for an immersive learning experience of Dakota people in Minnesota. Participants will learn from members of the Dakota community to reassess their relationship with water, land and more.

Bdote is a Dakota word that means “where two waters come together.”

The event is outdoors, so dress accordingly.

It takes place Sunday, Jan. 28 or Sunday, Feb. 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fort Snelling State Park. Tickets are $30 and a state park permit is required.

Head over to the American Swedish Institute Saturday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Sunday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to learn about climate solutions. The sessions will touch on how topics such as fashion, food and art intersect with the climate crisis.

The goal of the series is to envision “a greener and more sustainable future for all.”

Ever missing playing in the snow? Well, here’s your chance. Join teams of professional artists to design and sculpt your own hole in the frozen footgolf course on Sunday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Silverwood Park.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own tools and creative props.

Broken Ice brings northern Indigenous bands to First Avenue’s main stage. The lineup will feature AKU-MATU; a powwow performance by powerhouse group Bizhiki, comprised of Dylan Bizhikiins Jennings, Joe Rainey Sr. and S. Carey; followed by Galanin’s Sub Pop Records band Ya Tseen as the headliner with video work by artist Jaida Grey Eagle.

The event will be be hosted by Kate Nelson on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $30.

