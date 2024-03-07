Gov. Walz says Minnesota’s 45,000 uncommitted voters are ‘civically engaged’

More than 45,000 Minnesotans voted “uncommitted” in the presidential primary on Super Tuesday — a symbolic act protesting President Joe Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza.

In an interview with MPR News Host Cathy Wurzer on Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz called those uncommitted voters “civically engaged.”

“These folks are asking for a change in course,” Walz said. “They’re asking for more pressure to be put on.”

“People are frustrated, but it bodes well for me that they’re actively engaged to go out and cast his vote and ask for change,” Walz said.

“Why haven’t you called for a permanent cease-fire?” Wurzer asked.

“I certainly call for a cease-fire. It has to be a working cease-fire,” Walz replied.

“I've asked for these humanitarian pauses to get folks out,” he said. “I want this thing to end; I don't want a cease-fire to last for a week or something like that. We need a permanent solution.”

Walz said he hopes that in Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday evening that the president will cover efforts to reduce costs for middle-class Americans, clean energy plans and a lasting, peaceful solution to the Israel-Hamas war.

