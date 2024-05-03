Cube Critics discuss ‘Fallout’ and ‘Civil War’

Cube Critics Jacob Aloi and Alex V. Cipolle discuss dystopian media.

The following are capsule reviews edited from the audio heard using the player above.

‘Fallout’

“Fallout” is a new TV series on Amazon Prime, inspired by the beloved video game series of the same name. While I wasn’t deeply immersed in the Fallout games growing up — mostly watching friends play — I loved this series.

“Fallout” unfolds in an alternate universe steeped in retro-futurism, where the narrative begins in the 2070s following a catastrophic nuclear fallout. The series fast-forwards 200 years post-disaster — we’re in a world where, quoting the franchise’s iconic phrase, “War, war never changes.”

It follows a group of survivors navigating the harsh wasteland, trying to achieve various objectives. What’s particularly compelling about the show is its approach to storytelling; it doesn’t adapt any specific game or storyline from the Fallout series but offers an original narrative that seamlessly fits within the established world.

— Jacob Aloi

‘Civil War’

“Civil War,” now playing in theaters, is set in an alternate universe where the U.S. is embroiled in an actual civil war. The film stars Kirsten Dunst as a jaded war photojournalist and Nick Offerman in an atypical role as an authoritarian president. The narrative follows a team of photojournalists traveling across the country to the nation’s capital, capturing the horrors of war along their journey.

The film excels in its sound design and cinematography, which lushly and disturbingly capture the sublime almost beauty of war — highlighting the surreal and often horrific visual splendor of explosions and forest fires. However, the script leaves something to be desired. It occasionally delves into cringe-worthy territory, particularly with forced dialogues that seem uncharacteristic for seasoned war journalists, undermining the gravity of their experiences.

Despite these flaws, “Civil War” features a standout performance by Jesse Plemons, who plays a chillingly detached and casually racist militant, delivering a scene-stealing and terrifying portrayal. While some critics argue the film fails to take a definitive stance on authoritarianism, it primarily explores the intense psychological impact of war photojournalism. This focus is where “Civil War” finds its strength, looking at the toll this journalism takes.

— Alex V. Cipolle