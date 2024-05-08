A stranger stole a young Twins fan’s signed baseball, then a group of strangers made it right

Sam Cleveland and his son Camden are big Twins fans. They moved to Maryland awhile ago, but they still catch Twins games as often as they can.

The pair were at a game a couple of weeks ago when Byron Buxton signed a ball for Camden. But before he could even have it, someone grabbed it from the usher and ran away. His story went viral, and the Twins came back and gave Camden much more than a signed baseball.

Thank You, Stranger is our series about unexpected kindness in our lives. If you have a story to share about a stranger who made your life a little brighter, we want to hear it.

Contact us at minnesotanow@mpr.org or ‪(612) 361-1252‬.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.