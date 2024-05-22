Let’s roll: Roller rink to open in Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis at end of May

Roller skating has a long and rich history in the United States, taking off in the 19th century after inventor James Leonard Plimpton made skates that could turn. The first roller skating rinks in the Twin Cities opened in the early 1880s.

It rose again in the 20th century with roots in the civil rights movement, disco and hip hop. The love of skating never really went away, but it surged into the mainstream yet again with the onset of a global pandemic.

The pandemic was also one of the reasons the owners of the Roller Garden in St. Louis Park gave for their decision to close up shop in 2021, leaving just two rinks in the metro area. That is, until now.

James Adams has been building on all the hype with pop-up events around the Twin Cities since 2020 and now is about to open a rink in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis, in the former building of the CB2 furniture store.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

He’s the founder of Twin Cities Skaters and joined MPR News Guest Host Nina Moini to talk about his new concept that will be opening at the end of May.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation. The following conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

How did you get into skating?

It’s something that I remember all the way back to my childhood. My mother used to bring me to the roller rink, I remember going to birthday parties there with friends. So it was just kind of part of the culture that we all share together growing up. And I also continued gaining friends in the rinks, and through middle school.

James Adams hosts pop-up roller skating events and lessons through Twin Cities Skaters. In late May 2024 he plans to open a boutique rink in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. Courtesy of James Adams

What inspired you to start hosting those pop-up events?

A combination of a few different things. It started, for me at least, when I worked at an elementary school, Richard Green Central. And little to my knowledge and everyone, they had a free open skate night there on Friday nights. I just asked the park manager does anyone know about this? And, you know, she said, maybe one person shows up. But you know, I was a skater there. And I’m like, hey, I think this is something, we should really let people know about.

So I started doing those kinds of events there but that was the year before the pandemic. So right before the pandemic, I sort of established Friday nights as kind of like a skate night. But the pop-ups was just a switch around from the pandemic, once the school and the parks closed and the links closed. So we started doing outdoor pop-up events, but that in itself became a thing.

Do you feel like the interest in skating continues to grow?

I think it’s continuing to grow, but I also have a unique point of view, because my world is all roller skating. But I think really, since the pandemic — it wasn’t just us here in Minnesota — it was all around the country in the world that people were in lockdown. They were bored, and they wanted to get outside, get some fresh air and exercise. So, you know, we’re rolling on that roller skating boom.

And then it kind of got revived again once Usher went on stage and brought roller skating into the largest, you know, nationally televised event. So, to me, real estate is still on the up and up, you know, at least for our end, we’re getting busier each year.

What do you think people get out of it that is so special?

I’ll speak on the nostalgia piece, I feel like as a culture, everyone’s really looking to feel something right now. And during the pandemic, that’s really what it was. It’s really feeling connected and feeling passion. Roller skating is just so liberating for so many people. So I feel like it gravitates so many people towards this, so that’s part of it.

And it’s just really roller skate therapy, a lot of people are really trying to get a piece of that and be part of the community.

This is going to be a boutique rink, what is that?

Yeah, so this is not your traditional rink, in the sense of like a normal circle or oval roller disco, so to speak, because this building wasn’t originally set up to be a rink. I like to call it a boutique rink, because we’re gonna offer pretty much everything that the normal rinks do not offer in the sense that we are kind of specialized.

So for instance, that may be like the roller fitness and the specialized lessons that we have. And the specific parties and themes that we’re going to bring in and caterers and different kinds of businesses we might be tied to. It’s a little bit more specialized in the sense, and that’s kind of why I like the idea of boutique rink.

Who is this for?

Honestly, we try to cater to everyone. We will be doing kid’s birthday parties and whatnot but like I mentioned, we just want to have the option to be able to offer inner city roller skating — that’s really the biggest main thing.

Everything beyond that we can completely customize, depending on the demographic so we serve all corners of different of the metro, all different age groups. And now that we have the studio, I’m thinking we can even go even more specialized with 30 plus groups for adults or even younger kids, toddler roller skating. It definitely gives us that possibility.

Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.