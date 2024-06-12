With short term budget fix in hand, Minneapolis school board turns to long game: school closures

School is out for summer, but for Minneapolis Public Schools leaders the hard work is just beginning.

MPS Board Chair Collin Beachy told MPR News Wednesday that they’ll take advantage of empty campuses this summer to inventory space and start a lengthy process that may end with some schools closing. It’s expected to last through fall 2026. All schools will remain open until then but with fewer staff and larger class sizes for some.

A budget passed Tuesday relied largely on one-time funding to close a $110 million deficit, Beachy said. To match its long-term fiscal realities, he added, the district needs to right-size itself.

Minneapolis schools have seen enrollment drop by nearly 20,000 students since 2000. A report from the city auditor estimates total enrollment in the district built to serve 40,000 students will drop to about 23,000 students by 2027.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Next year’s budget cuts $41.2 million in direct allocations to schools, including funding for math and reading intervention teams that were helping students catch up from pandemic learning loss. The budget also makes significant cuts to the central office.

It does, however, reverse proposed cuts that faced pushback from parents. Those include fifth grade music, Hmong and Somali heritage language program staff and assistant principals at Jenny Lind, Nellie Stone Johnson, Lucy Laney elementary schools.

“This has just not been an easy situation,” Beachy said. “There hasn’t been a school, a department or anything that has not been touched by these reductions. But I think that the superintendent and her team have done a great job and we’re on the right path toward making sure that we’re stabilizing and right-sizing this district.”

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation with Beachy.

Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.