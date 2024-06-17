Lesser-known spots to explore this summer in Minnesota

By this time, most students in Minnesota are done with school for the year — that means summer vacation! Families have the chance to take advantage of the warm weather on adventures all over the state.

Though the North Shore is a favorite, there are so many more beautiful places in Minnesota to relax and explore.

Stephanie Pearson knows — she grew up around northern Minnesota and has spent her career writing about outdoor adventure around the world for Outside Magazine and National Geographic.

But she just can’t stop coming back to Minnesota to hike, swim and bike. She joined MPR News Host Cathy Wurzer with some tips on getting outside this summer, especially to those lesser-known gems.

Here’s where she says you need to go next:

Canoeing or kayaking at the St. Louis River Estuary National Water Trail Duluth

Biking at Duluth Traverse, Tioga Recreation Center in Grand Rapids, Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, Bluff Traverse Trail in Winona and Mesabi Trail to Ely

Hiking Grand Portage State Park or with the bison at Blue Mound State Park

