Washington state cancels use-of-force training by Kim Potter, ex-Minnesota cop who killed Daunte Wright

Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright in 2021, was scheduled to lead a training workshop on use-of-force for a law enforcement board in the state of Washington in September.

Potter was released from prison last year after serving a sentence for shooting Wright, a Black motorist, after mistaking her gun for her Taser.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis board canceled the “Remorse to Redemption: Lessons Learned” after learning Potter was tapped to lead it and tell her side of Daunte Wright’s killing during it the event.

Potter’s co-leader for the workshop is Imran Ali, the former assistant Washington County prosecutor who charged her.

Ali came to Potter with the idea for the workshop while she was in prison.

“I was actually shocked when she had said that her goal is, if she can save somebody’s life, then she’ll do whatever she can,” Ali told MPR News host Cathy Wurzer on Minnesota Now.

Ali said he was “disappointed and frustrated” that the event was canceled.

Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, told the Seattle Times that she thought it was “disgusting” for somebody to hire Potter to gain money after her son’s death.

“A mistake is spilling milk, accidentally tripping over a curb, putting a shirt on backward — but taking a life? That’s not a mistake,” she said.

Ali says he sees the situation as enacting change and hoped that was what the training would provide.

“I think it could have been very beneficial, not only to the state of Washington, but elsewhere,” he said. “But unfortunately, like many things involving law enforcement is, if there’s any controversy, and if the media somehow is informed, a knee jerk reaction is made to cancel.”

Ali does not have any future dates of trainings scheduled at this time but has plans to continue.

