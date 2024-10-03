Politics Friday: Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District Debate

Minnesota’s most competitive race for Congress is expected to be in the 2nd Congressional District, which includes suburban, exurban and rural areas south of the Twin Cities. It’s one of the few districts in America where voters favored Republican Donald Trump in 2016 and then Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

Three-term Democratic Rep. Angie Craig is trying to retain the seat. She’ll face former federal prosecutor and Republican nominee Joe Teirab on November’s ballot.

Coming up Friday at noon, MPR News politics editor Brian Bakst moderates a debate between Craig and Teirab held live at MPR’s St. Paul studios.

It can be heard on MPR stations, our mobile streaming app or at mprnews.org. Live video of the debate will be available on MPR’s YouTube and Facebook page.

Guests:

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), incumbent congresswoman in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District. She was elected in 2018.

Joe Teirab, Republican challenger in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District.

