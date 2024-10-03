Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Politics Friday
Brian Bakst, Matt Alvarez and Ellie Roth

Politics Friday: Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District Debate

Coming up Friday at noon

side by side of two people
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, Democrat and Joe Teirab, Republican.
U.S. Congress | Campaign photo

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Minnesota’s most competitive race for Congress is expected to be in the 2nd Congressional District, which includes suburban, exurban and rural areas south of the Twin Cities. It’s one of the few districts in America where voters favored Republican Donald Trump in 2016 and then Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

Three-term Democratic Rep. Angie Craig is trying to retain the seat. She’ll face former federal prosecutor and Republican nominee Joe Teirab on November’s ballot.

Coming up Friday at noon, MPR News politics editor Brian Bakst moderates a debate between Craig and Teirab held live at MPR’s St. Paul studios.

It can be heard on MPR stations, our mobile streaming app or at mprnews.org. Live video of the debate will be available on MPR’s YouTube and Facebook page.

Guests:  

  • Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), incumbent congresswoman in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District. She was elected in 2018. 

  • Joe Teirab, Republican challenger in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District. 

Subscribe to the Politics Friday podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.  