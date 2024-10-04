Cube Critics discuss ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’

Cube Critics Jacob Aloi and Alex V. Cipolle share insights on “Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story,” the latest addition to Ryan Murphy’s anthology series exploring notorious criminal cases.

Jacob Aloi:

Jacob introduces the series as part of Ryan Murphy’s extensive catalog that delves into the minds of men who have committed heinous acts, referencing previous works like “The People vs. O.J. Simpson” and the series on Andrew Cunanan. He notes that this installment revisits the 1989 case of brothers Lyle and Eric Menendez, who murdered their parents.

He is particularly impressed by Nathan Lane’s portrayal of Dominic Dunne, the Vanity Fair gossip columnist and reporter. Jacob describes Lane’s performance as “delicious” and “wonderful,” adding depth, heart and humanity to the narrative.

However, Jacob expresses reservations about the show’s approach to its heavy subject matter. He questions the necessity of more series that potentially romanticize the psyches of individuals who have committed terrible acts.

He also warns viewers about the graphic depictions of sexual abuse, incest and physical violence, mentioning a particularly gripping but difficult episode where one brother recounts the horrific abuse he suffered.

Alex V. Cipolle:

Alex recalls the Menendez case vividly from her childhood, noting that the brothers were convicted in 1996. Despite not being a huge Ryan Murphy fan, she was curious about how the series would portray these events.

She praises the performances across the board, highlighting Chloe Sevigny and Javier Bardem as the parents, and commending the newcomers who play the Menendez brothers for their outstanding work.

Alex also reminisces about reading Dominic Dunne’s articles in Vanity Fair at a young age, adding a personal connection to the story. While she acknowledges that the show is well-acted and generally well-made, she is disturbed by how it handles the murders and the brothers’ sexual abuse defense.

Alex feels that Ryan Murphy doesn’t treat these serious topics with the gravity they deserve, suggesting that the series almost romanticizes them.

She echoes Jacob’s caution to viewers, emphasizing that the intense and unsettling content requires discretion. “Viewer beware,” she advises.

You can watch the series on Netflix.