Minnesota Now with Cathy Wurzer
Cathy Wurzer and Ellen Finn

'This s--- was stolen from us:' Coach Reeve rips refs after devastating Lynx loss

women play basketball on a court
Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) drives against New York Liberty forward Nyara Sabally (8) and forward Leonie Fiebich (13) during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series, Sunday, in New York.
Pamela Smith | AP

The quest by the Minnesota Lynx to win another WNBA championship ended on the hardwood court of Barclays Center in New York City in overtime Sunday night. The Lynx lost to the Liberty, 67-62.

The game went into overtime on a questionable call, and Coach Cheryl Reeve ripped the refs for it.

“All the headlines will read, ‘Reeve calls foul. Bring it on,’” Reeve told media in a post-game press conference. “Because this s--- was stolen from us.”

To break down Reeve’s words, and the whole post-season for the Lynx, MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with La Velle Neal, a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.