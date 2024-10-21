'This s--- was stolen from us:' Coach Reeve rips refs after devastating Lynx loss

The quest by the Minnesota Lynx to win another WNBA championship ended on the hardwood court of Barclays Center in New York City in overtime Sunday night. The Lynx lost to the Liberty, 67-62.

The game went into overtime on a questionable call, and Coach Cheryl Reeve ripped the refs for it.

“All the headlines will read, ‘Reeve calls foul. Bring it on,’” Reeve told media in a post-game press conference. “Because this s--- was stolen from us.”

To break down Reeve’s words, and the whole post-season for the Lynx, MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with La Velle Neal, a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

