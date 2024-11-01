Cube Critics discuss the latest season of 'Slow Horses'
“Slow Horses” returns with a fourth season that intertwines espionage thrills with sharp British humor. The series continues to follow a team of disgraced British spies relegated to Slough House, a dumping ground for MI5’s misfits.
Leading this motley crew is Jackson Lamb, portrayed with remarkable flair by Gary Oldman. Oldman’s depiction of Lamb as a brilliant yet disheveled and flatulence-prone former top agent is both hilarious and captivating. However, fans might wish for more screen time between Oldman and MI5 higher-up Kristin Scott Thomas, whose onscreen chemistry is electric.
This season introduces a new antagonist, ex-CIA operative Frank Harkness, played by Hugo Weaving of “The Matrix” fame. Weaving delivers a chilling performance that adds depth to a conspiracy connecting British and American intelligence services. His character’s machinations tie closely to River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) and his grandfather David Cartwright (Jonathan Pryce). Pryce offers a poignant portrayal of a seasoned spy grappling with dementia, potentially earning him another Emmy nomination.
Adding fresh energy to the ensemble is Tom Brooke as J.K. Coe, a behavior analyst whose sparse but sharp dialogue contributes to a standout comedic performance.
