QA: Rep. Paulsen on the future of the Affordable Care Act

The house voted along party lines this on Friday to approve the same senate budget blueprint that would allow the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act, despite concerns from some Republicans in Congress about the party's strategy to repeal the Affordable Care Act before actually having a replacement plan in place.

Republican Representative Erik Paulsen, of the 3rd Congressional District, joined All Things Considered host Tom Crann to talk about the state of the Affordable Care Act, and plans to replace it.