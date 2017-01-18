Man arrested in apparent Hibbing homicide

Authorities have arrested a Grand Rapids man as they investigate an apparent homicide in Hibbing.

Officers were called to check on the welfare of a man who did not show up for work Tuesday. Police suspected foul play and called in agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

WDIO-TV says the victim's body was found in his apartment Tuesday afternoon. The 32-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday evening and is being held on suspicion of second-degree intentional homicide.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey will conduct an autopsy.