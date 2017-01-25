The impending repeal of Obamacare

U.S. President Donald Trump signs the last of three Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, January 23, 2017.

President Donald Trump told The Washington Post that his efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act included a replacement that would provide "insurance for everybody." His nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Rep. Tom Price, vowed to provide "access" to health care, not coverage.

Those plans have yet to be unveiled, but with a repeal comes the potential loss of health care for many Americans including those recently covered under the expansion of Medicaid.

Daniel Dawes, author of "150 Years of Obamacare" and Sally Pipes, president of the Pacific Research Institute, discussed the impending repeal and replacement of Obamacare and what it might mean for millions of Americans.

To hear the full conversation use the audio player above.