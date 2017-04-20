Listen: Economist editor-in-chief talks about populism, technology and aging around the world

Zanny Minton Beddoes is the editor-in-chief of The Economist, the global weekly publication. The Economist was founded in 1843 and Minton Beddoes is its first female editor-in-chief. She'll be giving a talk at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota on April 25th. The title of her talk: "What's Next? Making Sense of a Global Economy." We spoke with her ahead of her visit to Minnesota about the pressing economic issues she's watching.