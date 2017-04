Prince's first bandmate: 'I almost feel like this is some weird dream'

Andre Cymone at Paisley Park on April 21, 2017 Nate Ryan | MPR

One of Prince's earliest collaborators, Andre Cymone, spoke with MPR's Tom Weber and The Current's Jim McGuinn and Andrea Swensson about what Prince was like early in his career.

In a live interview outside Paisley Park, Cymone recounted the time he first met Prince and what inspired them both to make music.

Featured music: "Dirty Mind" and "The Ballad of Dorothy Parker."