The Monkees hit No. 1 while trying to prove themselves

The Monkees Colgems Records

Today's Morning Edition music is from "You Just May Be the One" by the Monkees. It's a track on their third album "Headquarters," which was No. 1 on the Billboard album chart 50 years ago.

After being ridiculed as a fake band created by TV producers, the Monkees used their popularity to take control of their music. This is the first album on which the four members of the band played their own instruments and picked the songs they would play.

This is one of three tunes on the album that was written by Mike Nesmith.