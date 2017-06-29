How has Philando Castile's shooting death affected your community?

Thursday, July 6, 2017, marks one year since St. Anthony, Minn., police officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights.

Yanez was found not guilty in June of manslaughter and firearms charges in the case.

A team of reporters and producers at MPR News has been following the case — from the charges to the trial to everything that's happened since — on the air, online and in a podcast called 74 Seconds, which is named for the amount of time that passed between the moment Yanez turned on the lights of his squad car to pull over Castile to the moment he fired the seventh shot into Castile's car.

As we approach the anniversary of that traffic stop, we're looking back on all that's happened in the year since: Protests, memorials, legislation, the trial, the verdict, the settlement and ongoing community conversations. And we'd like to hear from you:

How has this story affected your community?

Please share your reflections with us by sending a voice memo to 74 Seconds producer Tracy Mumford, at tmumford@mpr.org.

TL; DR: How to send us a voice memo

1) Open the Voice Memo app on your phone.

2) Press the round red button to begin recording.

3) Speak into the phone, as though you're making a phone call. Start by introducing yourself: My name is __________ and I am from _____________.

4) When you're finished recording, tap the red button again. To finish, press "Done."

5) Name and save the recording. It is helpful for us if you include your name in the file title.

5) Send us the memo by tapping the message you've just saved and hit the "share" icon. To send your memo to the 74 Seconds team, email it to tmumford@mpr.org.