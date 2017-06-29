Falcon Heights, St. Anthony police to part ways a year after Castile

One year after his death, the city where Philando Castile was shot will no longer be patrolled by the department responsible for the fatal shooting.

The controversial switch in police services stems from the tragic police shooting that caused weeks of protests and led to what is believed to be the first ever trial against a Minnesota law enforcement officer for a fatal shooting. This month, a jury found St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty on manslaughter and dangerous weapons charges for shooting Castile at a traffic stop in Falcon Heights last July.

The city of St. Anthony initially intended to negotiate a new contract with Falcon Heights. But the new terms included a request to shift all liability to Falcon Heights, meaning Falcon Heights would be responsible for the actions of St. Anthony police officers if they happen within those borders.

Instead, St. Anthony's council will vote to end its policing contract with Falcon Heights on July 11, Falcon Heights city administrator Sack Thongvanh said Wednesday. The contract costs $672,590 for calendar year 2017. St. Anthony said it has incurred emergency unbudgeted expenses from the July 6 shooting and couldn't afford to take on the extra costs.

Falcon Heights had signaled weeks earlier that it was ready to move on from the St. Anthony force. The town is in talks now with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

Members of a group called "Falcon Heights Can Do Better" have been working with a Falcon Heights inclusion and policing task force to change how law enforcement patrol their city. They've expressed concerns about unfair treatment of black drivers and their recommendations include improvements in police training, specifically implicit bias and de-escalation training, as well as building trust between police and residents.

According to his training records, Yanez received two hours of de-escalation training during his five years on the St. Anthony police force. He's still employed by the department on paid administrative leave. But immediately after he was found not guilty, the city said it intended to offer him "a voluntary separation agreement to help him transition to another career other than being a St. Anthony officer."

Co-chair of the Falcon Heights policing task force Melanie Leehy has asked city leaders to officially mark the July 6 anniversary of Castile's death, if not possible this year, then in future years.

"Whether it's called 'unity day,' 'restoration day,' some type of acknowledging what took place," she said. "A life was lost, lives have been changed, altered, and a city has been deeply impacted. And out of a hardship we're going to do our best to do better. To get this right."