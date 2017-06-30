74 Seconds podcast: The documents and the juror

Diamond Reynolds and her daughter in the back of a squad car of a St. Anthony police officer after the shooting of Philando Castile by officer Jeronimo Yanez.

In July 2016, police officer Jeronimo Yanez shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop. Yanez has been charged with manslaughter. Reporters from MPR News will follow the case, beginning with the traffic stop, in a new podcast called "74 Seconds."

Seventy-four seconds is the amount of time that elapsed between the moment Yanez turned on his squad car lights to the moment he fired the seventh and final shot into Castile's car.

Episodes launched May 22, and our coverage continues after the trial: On the podcast, on the radio and on our website at mprnews.org/74seconds.

The documents and the juror

We dig into the case's investigative files and what they tell us about the night of shooting.

Plus: One of the jurors in the trial sits down for an extended interview, to offer more insight into deliberations.

• Yanez juror: 'Nobody was OK with it' • 'Don't cry, baby': Video reveals Castile girlfriend's agony after shooting