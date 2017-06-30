Boom: Here's 29 spots to watch fireworks across Minnesota

It wouldn't be Independence Day without fireworks. Here's a list of big shows around the state where you can watch the giant sparklers.

There is no better way to celebrate our nation's independence than watching fireworks light up the night sky.

We made a list of some of the places around Minnesota where you can watch fireworks. All events take place on proper Independence Day — Tuesday — unless noted.

Albert Lea: Fireworks at Fountain Lake-City Beach starting at 10 p.m.

Apple Valley: A parade at 1 p.m. will kick off the festivities. Fireworks are at Johnny Cake Ridge Park East at 10 p.m.

Blaine: Fireworks are 10 p.m. at the National Sports Center

Bloomington: The city's Summer Fete event is July 3. It includes a carnival and fireworks at about 10 p.m. at Normandale Lake Park.

Brainerd: The celebration kicks off with a corn on the cob feed and the night closes out with fireworks starting at dusk at Brainerd High School south.

Chaska: Fireworks start at 10 p.m. at the Chaska Commons.

Coon Rapids: The celebration runs July 2-4, concluding with fireworks at 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Located on the grounds of the Coon Rapid Ice Center, the celebration with have food and live music.

Cottage Grove: A cookout followed by fireworks takes place at Kingston Park. Fireworks start around 10 p.m.

Delano: Celebrations begin on Friday and go through Tuesday in Delano. Events include a parade, softball tournament and fireworks at Central Park starting at 10:30 p.m.

Duluth: The festivities start at 4 p.m. and include a live performance by Kat Perkins from the Voice. Fireworks begin at 10:10 p.m. at Bayfront Festival park.

Eagan: The Eagan Funfest is July 3-4. The celebration concludes with a fireworks show at 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Eagan Community Center. Funfest includes a parade, carnival and live entertainment.

Eden Prairie: Events in Eden Prairie include karaoke, a high-jump contest and fireworks at 10 p.m. at Round Lake Park.

Edina: Edina will start its celebration with a parade from city hall to U.S. Bank. Fireworks take place at Rosland Park starting at 10 p.m.

Elk River: Fireworks start at 10 p.m. at Lion John Weicht Park.

Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka: Festivities include live music and a fireworks display starting at dusk.

Hastings: Fireworks are at the Dakota Pines Golf Club at 10 p.m.

Lakeville: Lakeville's Pan-O-Prog event lasts all week (July 2-9) and includes a carnival, parade and fireworks at Lakeville North High School starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Mankato: Live music and fireworks at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater. The event starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Minneapolis: Minneapolis has fireworks all over the place. You can watch fireworks displays from the Stone Arch Bridge, Gold Medal Park, Mill City Museum, the Guthrie's Endless Bridge, various restaurant rooftops, Bde Maka Ska (formerly known as Lake Calhoun) and more. There are also marathons, food vendors, live music and a hot dog eating contest.

Moorhead: At the Moorhead celebration, you'll find 5K and 10K walk/runs, horse drawn wagon rides and lots of food. Fireworks begin at 10:30 p.m. at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Prior Lake: Prior Lake holds its annual boat parade on the fourth at 1 p.m.. Fireworks follow at 10 p.m. at the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi Grounds.

Rochester: The Rochester Concert Band performs at 8:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. at Silver Lake Park.

Roseville: A parade, a party in the park and fireworks are all part of Roseville's Fourth of July festivities. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. over Bennett Lake.

Shakopee: If you're feeling adventurous, you can watch the fireworks from roller coasters at Valleyfair. The fireworks are July 3 at 9:50 p.m.

Stewartville: Celebrations go from July 1 to July 4 and include live music and Shakespeare in the Park. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. in Florence Park.

St. Paul: You can watch the fireworks at CHS Field. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a showing of the movie "Space Jam" at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. CHS Field is accessible by light rail.

Stillwater: Live music starts at 6:15 p.m. followed by fireworks at about 10 p.m. at Lowell Park.

White Bear Lake: West Park and Memorial Beach will host Fireworks at night.

Woodbury: Festivities including a concert by the Thrillbillies and fireworks at the Bienlenberg Sports Center start at 7 p.m.

Correction (June 30, 2017): An earlier version of this article included incorrect information for Blaine's fireworks.