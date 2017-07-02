Sunday liquor sales now legal in Minnesota

Jennifer Schoenzeit, co-owner of Zipp's Liquors said she's nervous about Sunday Sales and isn't sure if it will help or hurt her business.

At Zipp's Liquors on East Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis, co-owner Jennifer Schoenzeit was at the cash register Sunday morning chatting with customers buying dozens of bottles of wine.

"So, now, did you guys come because of the sale, or because it's Sunday, or because why?" she asked. "Because we're out of wine, we had a bottle left and we didn't want to fight over it," they said.

Schoenzeit's father started the store in 1961. She watched the state legislature debate the issue of repealing the blue law for decades.

"We hope it's going to be good," she said. "But being the way we are with the industry, we're kind of pessimistic."

Schoenzeit said she liked her Sundays off and said it's hard to know if selling alcohol on Sundays is going to help or hurt her business.

"More is not better in our world," Schoenzeit said. "People only drink so much. Seeing it everywhere is not the healthiest...we love our neighborhood, and we know that's our base, and that's what we're doing this for, and if this is what they want, and they support us, that's what we're here for."

Outside the store, Laura Miller of Minneapolis showed off her purchases: Prosecco for mimosas and Korean Soju.

Laura Miller and Andres Toussaint of Minneapolis, show off their Sunday purchases, Korean Soju and Japanese Sake, at Zipps Liquors. Doualy Xaykaothao | MPR News

"It's just a little bit more convenient," she said. "If I had gotten too low, I definitely hit the road to Wisconsin, but other than that, you just have to stock up on Saturday."

At Stinson, Wine, Beer and Spirits in Northeast Minneapolis a DJ played Minnesota bands, as the owner, Daniel Mays, popped open a bottle of Champagne to mark the first-ever Sunday he could sell alcohol.

"It's nice to be able to take care of our customers who come from all walks of life, and have different schedules than just the regular five day a week work day, and then the weekends, so we see a lot of people from the service industry that we work in," Mays said. "Their weekends on Mondays and Tuesdays, and now we can take care of them on a Sunday."

The owner of Stinson Wine, Beer, and Spirits, Daniel Mays, celebrates the start of Sunday sales. Doualy Xaykaothao | MPR News

Mays was joined by Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt, who co-sponsored the bill to clear the way for Sunday liquor sales. He was among the first customers at Stinson, where he bought two cases of Surly's beer.

"I just wanted to come out today and celebrate with them, and buy some Minnesota beer on a Sunday," said Daudt. "We think this will be a great opportunity for small and large businesses in Minnesota to share some success. What a great weekend here on the Fourth of July weekend, to celebrate buying beer, for the first time in the state of Minnesota."

Daniel Mays, owner of Stinson Wine, Beer and Spirits and House Speaker Kurt Daudt celebrate the start of legal Sunday sales. Doualy Xaykaothao | MPR News

Minnesota had been one of just 12 states that still banned Sunday liquor sales. Supporters argued the ban, which dated back to Prohibition, cost the state tax revenue.

Opponents from the liquor industry argued that allowing Sunday sales wouldn't net stores more profit, but would increase costs and hurt small town liquor stores.

But public support seemed to be on the side of supporters this year. Both the House and Senate passed the measure and Governor Dayton, said he wasn't a Sunday sales backer, but he would sign it. He did so in March.

Liquor retailers have the option to open their doors today as the new Sunday liquor law takes effect across the state. George Dornbach | MPR News

Brian Grondin with the group Minnesota Beer Activists was happy when he did.

"I think it's telling to a little bit of upper Midwest culture that we like change, but change has to come slow," said Grondin. "We're just for the freedom for stores and customers to buy what they want to buy when they want to buy it."

Not all liquor stores will participate in the Sunday sales. So far, some cities like Ely have chosen not to allow Sunday sales.