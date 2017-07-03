You're a firework (scientifically speaking)

Take a basic firework — a mortar shell shot up into the air during during Fourth of July displays. The explosive black powder in that firework contains almost the exact same amount of energy as a simple hotdog.

The firework uses the energy in black powder to fill the sky with light. We use the energy in a hotdog to do everything — move, breathe, think, stay alive.

And here's the surprising thing: the firework and your body use the same basic chemical process to get at that energy. Luckily, as Skunk Bear's latest video explains, our version of this reaction is a bit less explosive.

