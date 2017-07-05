Blue Cross, Children's fail to reach contract deal

The exterior of Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota is seen Sept. 9, 2014, in St. Paul.

People with Blue Cross insurance coverage are facing potentially higher costs for care at the state's largest pediatric hospital.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Children's Minnesota issued statements Wednesday saying they were unable to reach a new contract by Wednesday's deadline. The dispute affects more than 66,000 patients with employer-provided and individual coverage plans.

Blue Cross says more than 4,000 of those members will temporarily continue care at Children's, but will be transitioned to other pediatric hospitals when they can be safely moved.

Children's blamed the impasse on Blue Cross demands that the health system said would have resulted in a substantial Medicaid reimbursement cut and a stop to inflationary increases.

"Blue Cross gave Children's an impossible ultimatum, knowingly threatening our ability to care for the kids and families that rely on us every day and the vitality of our organization," said Bob Bonar, CEO at Children's Minnesota, in a statement.

He added, "We're disappointed that Blue Cross has been unwilling to find common ground given the scale and scope of pediatric services that we provide in this community."

Blue Cross says Children's is already among the state's most profitable and wanted bigger reimbursement increases than other Minnesota hospitals and physicians.

"Driving more affordable care for members is critical to the nonprofit mission of Blue Cross," the insurer said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, Children's has instead been focused on an expensive marketing campaign asking patient to pressure Blue Cross into allowing Children's to charge higher prices for their services," said Garrett Black, senior vice president of health services at Blue Cross.

The contract impasse involves Children's hospitals in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a special care nursery in Coon Rapids, a dozen primary care clinics, six rehabilitation facilities, the Minnetonka Ambulatory Surgical Center and home care services.

Children's said emergency departments will still provide care, but "families are encouraged to consult with their carrier to understand the impact on their out-of-pocket costs," adding that in many cases costs will be higher.

Blue Cross said it would transfer patients to the University of Minnesota Children's Masonic Hospital, Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare, Mayo Clinic Children's Center, Sanford Children's Hospitals and Shriners Hospitals for Children. The insurer said 1,200 pediatricians and pediatric nurse practitioners remain in its in-network coverage.

Both Blue Cross and Children's said they expect negotiations to continue.