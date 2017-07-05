'We want to know why': Family reeling after drive-by killing in Richfield

Jonathan O'Shaugnessy Courtesy of the O'Shaugnessy family

Jonathan O'Shaugnessy, 24, was killed Monday in a drive-by shooting in Richfield, Minn.

His sister Kortney Nordrum said O'Shaugnessy was walking home from a community dance when he was shot.

Police responded to shots-fired call just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived at the scene, near East 64th Street and 4th Avenue South in Richfield, they found O'Shaugnessy with at least one gunshot wound in his chest.

O'Shaugnessy's family held a press conference Wednesday afternoon near the scene of the shooting, just south into the suburb from Minneapolis.

"We don't have any answers why his life ended so violently. Jonathan was gunned down by people he didn't know in his own neighborhood," Nordrum said. "Like everyone in the community, we want to know why."

Police say witnesses described the suspect's vehicle as a 1990s gray minivan with a sliding door on the driver's side. Four people were reportedly in the vehicle.

The family is encouraging anyone with information to submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

"We're begging anyone who saw anything that night or knows why our Jonathan was killed to please come forward," Nordrum said. "Think about if this was your son, your brother or your friend. We need to know why he was killed."