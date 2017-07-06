60 years ago, John Lennon met Paul McCartney. The rest is history

Thursday marks the anniversary of when a 16-year-old John Lennon and a 15-year-old Paul McCartney met for the first time.

Lennon's skiffle band the Quarrymen was getting ready to perform at the Woolton Parish Garden fete in Liverpool. Ivan Vaughn, who played tea chest bass in the Quarrymen, knew McCartney from school and introduced him to Lennon and the band.

He impressed them with his knowledge of American rock and roll and ability to play songs like Eddie Cochran's "Twenty Flight Rock."

