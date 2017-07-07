What if community college were free?

Cost is just one of the burdens preventing students from pursuing higher education — but it's a pretty sizable one. While tuition prices are continuing to rise throughout most of the country there are a handful of states doing something radically different: making tuition at community colleges free.

Here's a list of Kerri Miller's guests for this week's Friday Roundtable:

• Brian Rosenberg, Macalaster College president

• Tim Wynes, president of Inver Hills Community College

• Antoinette Flores, senior policy analyst at the Center for American Progress

Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.