Want to view next month's solar eclipse? Head to Missouri

Minnesota will be far from the path of the total solar eclipse next month. Experts suggest you plan ahead and travel if you want to feel the full effect of the rare event, which will happen on August 21.

Suresh Sreenivasen with the Minnesota Astronomical Society said the closest place to go is in the area of St. Joseph, Missouri.

The narrow band of the total eclipse will run diagonally across the 48 states from Oregon to South Carolina.

Sreenivasen said Minnesota residents will only get to see a partial eclipse, with coverage of 83 to 86 percent. Something he said will provide very little effect.

"You might detect a slight change in the brightness of the sky, you might get a little closer to say 6 p.m., instead of it being 1 p.m.," said Sreenivasen. "But if you want a path of totality, it would be like dusk."

The highest range for viewing will be from Minneapolis, stretching to the Iowa border.

Despite that, a number of viewing parties will be held in Minnesota, including one hosted by the Bell Museum at Southdale Library.

The next total solar eclipse that will stretch over Minnesota won't occur until the year 2099.