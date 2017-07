The Ramones received their award during the 2002 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Pinhead" by the Ramones from their second album "Leave Home."

To mark its 40th anniversary, a deluxe edition of the album is being released Friday. It features new remixed versions of the songs, previously unreleased rough mixes and a live show recorded at CBGB's in 1977.

The song, by the way, was inspired by the 1932 cult classic film "Freaks" That's where the band's trademark chant "Gabba Gabba Hey" originated.