St. Louis Park may raise tobacco purchase age

How will this help deter young smokers? Gene J. Puskar | AP 2015

The St. Louis Park City Council is poised to approve raising the tobacco buying age from 18 to 21. The council has scheduled a Monday vote on the ordinance.

St. Louis Park would be the second city in Minnesota to hike the tobacco age, following Edina, its neighbor in the west metro.

Tom Weber talked with Sue Sanger, a St. Louis Park City Council member who is sponsoring the ordinance.

