Photos: Minnesotans put on a show at X Games in skateboarding

Alec Majerus — a 22-year-old Rochester, Minn., native — won a silver medal at the X Games' men's street skateboard final Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium while 19-year-old Stillwater, Minn., native Nicole Hause just missed the podium in the women's skateboard park final.

It was Majerus' first of three rounds that earned him the medal. His final trick had him clearing a Viking ship, the street course's signature obstacle and an homage to the football team whose stadium housed the X Games.

Immediately after Majerus finished his near-perfect run, he hopped into the crowd to sit by his family and friends in the stands.

Later that evening, Hause was in third place when Australian Poppy Olsen's second run edged her out by 2 points.

Majerus lives in California now, but in his home state, Majerus got an extra warm welcome with signs and the crowd's loudest roars.

Brazilian skater Kelvin Hoefler edged out Majerus to win the gold medal. The 2017 X Games wrapped up Sunday.