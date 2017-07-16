Photos: Minnesotans put on a show at X Games in skateboarding


Stillwater native Nicole Hause catches some air.
1 Stillwater native Nicole Hause catches some air during the women's skateboard park final at the X Games. 
Nicole Hause's fan section holds up signs of support.
2 Hause's fan section holds up signs of support as they watch her in women's skateboard park final on Saturday. 
Australian Poppy Olsen grabs her board in the air.
3 Australian Poppy Olsen grabs her board in the air during the women's skateboard park final on Saturday. Olsen would take home bronze in the event, edging out Hause by 2 points. 
Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler watches the street course during warm ups
4 Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler watches the street course during warm ups. Hoefler would take first in the event, knocking Minnesota's Alec Majerus into second with a run scoring 92.33. 
Yuto Horigome throws a flip off of a ramp during warm ups.
5 Sunlight fills U.S. Bank Stadium as 18-year-old Yuto Horigome throws a flip off of a ramp during warm ups on Saturday. 
Alec Majerus hops off his board after attempting to grind a rail.
6 Rochester native Alec Majerus hops off his board after attempting to grind a rail during his second run in the men's street skateboard final. Majerus had over 40 seats reserved for friends and family and was the clear crowd favorite. 
Nyjah Huston wipes out during a run in the men's street skateboard finals.
7 22-year-old Nyjah Huston wipes out during a run in the men's street skateboard finals. Huston, who now has 8 gold medals, was the youngest ever competitor in the X Games at 11 years, 8 months in 2006. 
Tom Schaar throws a trick off of the Mega Ramp.
8 Tom Schaar throws a trick off of the Mega Ramp during the skateboard big air final on Saturday. Seventeen years old and competing in his ninth X Games, Schaar would take home the silver medal for a run where he landed a 900, consisting of a triple rotation, and shooting 20.9 feet in the air off of the quarter pipe. 
Alec Majerus loses his hat while catching air in his final run.
9 Alec Majerus loses his hat while catching air in his final run of the men's street skateboard final. 
X Games legend Bob Burnquist slides down the Mega Ramp on his knees.
10 X Games legend Bob Burnquist slides down the Mega Ramp on his knees during one his four runs in the skateboard big air finals, none of which he successfully landed. Burnquist has competed in the X Games since their inception in 1995. 
Alec Majerus, center, poses for a photo with his mom, Lisa Askew.
11 Alec Majerus, center, poses for a photo with his mom, Lisa Askew, after getting his silver medal at the X Games on Saturday. "I'm ecstatic," Askew said. 
Men's street skateboard silver medalist Alec Majerus of Rochester, Minn.
12 Men's street skateboard silver medalist Alec Majerus stands on the podium next to gold-medalist Kelvin Hoefler. 
Kris Foster, of British Columbia, practices before the high rise finals.
13 Kris Foster, of British Columbia, Can., practices before the Moto X Quarterpipe High Air finals at the X Games Sunday. 
California native Tyler Bereman jumps a height of about 25 feet.
14 California native Tyler Bereman jumps a height of about 25 feet. 
Jarryd McNeil falls from his bike as he lands from his jump.
15 Australian native Jarryd McNeil falls from his bike as he lands from his jump in the Moto X Quarterpipe High Air finals Sunday. 
Jarryd McNeil salutes the crowd as he is put on a stretcher.
16 Jarryd McNeil salutes the crowd as he is placed on a golf cart on a stretcher. 
Bereman works up the crowd prior to jumping his bike.
17 Bereman works up the crowd prior to jumping his bike. 
Tyler Bereman jumps to a height of about 27 feet.
18 Bereman jumps to a height of about 27 feet. He was in first place during the first two rounds of the Moto X Quarterpipe High Air on Sunday, and finished in second. 