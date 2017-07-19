Uncertainty from Washington hampering health care in Minnesota

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, left, and Majority Whip John Cornyn speak to the press outside the West Wing of the White House on June 27, 2017.

It appears that Obamacare will remain the law of the land for the foreseeable future. Senate Republican leaders couldn't find enough votes for their repeal and replace bill, and they don't have enough votes for a repeal-only proposal.

President Donald Trump said yesterday that Obamacare is on the verge of collapse, and that Congress should just let it fail. So what does all this mean for Minnesotans?

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Lynn Blewett, a professor at the University of Minnesota who studies health care policy.

To listen to their conversation, click the audio player above.