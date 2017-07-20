Minnesota's underground drinking water stable, but threats remain

Hundreds of feet below the ground, the Mt. Simon aquifer runs from south central Minnesota to the Twin Cities. More than a million state residents depend on the aquifer for drinking water.

Mt. Simon has always been a robust source of water. Well drillers more than one hundred years ago found the aquifer had so much pressure in some places that it forced water to the surface, a phenomenon known as a "flowing well."

"Those days are long gone," said Jim Berg, a research scientist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

There's no danger of the aquifer going dry, but decades of heavy use are showing.

Mt. Simon water levels in some areas have dropped by as much as 200 feet since pioneer settlement times. But there's been some good news recently — the declines have largely stopped.

"The water levels are looking stable mostly," said Berg. "Increasing in some areas, decreasing a little bit in other areas."

Berg said a 1989 law restricting new Mt. Simon wells in the metro area has helped, although there's no data showing exactly how much. Heavier rainfall in recent years also played a role, but not because it's filtering down to the aquifer and boosting water levels. A single drop of water can take decades, or even centuries, to reach the Mt. Simon. Berg said it's more likely that increased precipitation helps by reducing demand for aquifer water for lawns and other summer uses.

Still, plenty of people depend on the aquifer as a long-term source, and water problems above ground could impact Mt. Simon.

In Mankato, the city relies on water from the aquifer to mix with river water that is contaminated with nitrates from nearby cropland, according to Mankato city manager Pat Hentges. Blending the aquifer water with river sources keeps city drinking water within safe nitrate limits, he said. The nitrate problems could lead the city to drill deep into the Mt. Simon aquifer for more water.

Nitrate pollution: Trouble in the Water

"Should we just dig another deep well? That's always an option. Probably the cheapest option. But not, I think, consistent with what our council feels," said Hentges.

An employee of a well drilling company works on sealing Mankato City well number five in 2008. Monitoring equipment was sealed inside the casing to help monitor the health of the Mt. Simon aquifer. Mark Steil | MPR News

That's because Mankato is trying to avoid depending too much on Mt. Simon. One reason the city council put in the river wells was to relieve pressure on the aquifer.

"They have a strong spirit of stewardship," said Hentges.

But nitrate pollution may force the city to act. Hentges said the most likely alternative to a new Mt. Simon well is to construct a nitrate removal facility, but that's at least three times the cost of a well.

The DNR's Jim Berg said new demands for Mt. Simon water is something aquifer regulators will be monitoring closely. Mt. Simon's big test will come, he said, when our next multi-year drought arrives.

"If we can make it through a period of lower than normal precipitation and the aquifer levels can remain relatively stable, no dramatic drops, that will mean that our conservation efforts are working," said Berg.

Until then, the DNR and others will be watching an extensive network of monitoring wells to keep track of the aquifer's health.