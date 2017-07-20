Fact check: Trump's confusing remarks to Senate Republicans on health care

President Trump speaks alongside Republican Sens. Dean Heller of Nevada (left) and Tim Scott of South Carolina during a meeting with lawmakers to discuss the health care bill in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday.
President Trump speaks alongside Republican Sens. Dean Heller of Nevada (left) and Tim Scott of South Carolina during a meeting with lawmakers to discuss the health care bill in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday. 