Bon Iver returns to Rock the Garden this weekend

Bon Iver is returning to Rock the Garden this year as the headliner. And the day-long event is returning to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden after a year away while the garden was being renovated.

This year's sold out concert takes place tomorrow and features eight bands on two stages. And because space is now more limited, you will no longer be allowed to bring a blanket and spread out on the hill overlooking the main stage.

Click on the audio player to hear "Emma," which Bon Iver performed live in 2008 at Rock the Garden.