Senator Al Franken speaks at Commonwealth Club of California

Cover for Al Franken's new memoir. Submitted image

Minnesota's US Senator Al Franken discusses his new book, "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate." He talks about why he's a Democrat, his transition from comedy to the Congress, and some current events and President Trump.

Franken concludes by saying he's an optimist and always honored to serve the people of Minnesota.

His new book is currently #4 on the New York Times Best Seller list. Franken spoke with retired judge LaDoris Cordell at the Commonwealth Club of California on July 6, 2017.