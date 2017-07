Everly Brothers' first hit was previously rejected by other artists

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Bye Bye Love" by the Everly Brothers which was number one on the Billboard country chart 60 years ago today.

The song, which launched their career, had been rejected by 30 other artists before the Everly's agreed to record it. It was written by the husband and wife songwriting team Felice and Boudleaux Bryant. They would go on to write many more hit songs for the Everly Brothers and other artists.

