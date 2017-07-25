A look back at the first woman vice-presidential candidate

Walter Mondale, left, and Geraldine Ferraro wave after Mondale announced Ferraro as his running mate.

Throughout 2017, Minnesota Public Radio will celebrate 50 years on the air by sharing highlights from our archives, connecting Minnesota's past to its present. | This story initially aired July 12, 1984.

On a Thursday in the middle of the 1980s, a large crowd gathered in the House chamber of the Minnesota State Capitol.

They were about to witness history as Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale selected his running mate, New York congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro.

She was the first woman ever selected as the vice-presidential candidate of a major political party.

Minnesota Public Radio's Rich Dietman and George Boosey were there to narrate in a live broadcast.

To listen to that broadcast, click the audio player above.