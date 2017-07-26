Rapper Skepta appears to be working with Jagger

Today's Morning Edition music is from the British rapper Skepta with his new single "Hypocrisy."

Skepta was recently spotted in a recording studio with none other than Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger. It appears that they are planning to collaborate musically.

Sir Mick, who turns 74 today, seems to be staying busy in his golden years. In addition to working with Skepta, his bandmate Keith Richards reports that the Stones are working on their first album of original material in over a decade. Last year, they released a collection of blues covers called "Blue and Lonesome."

