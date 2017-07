Andre Cymone performs tonight at Turf Club

Andre Cymone, who is best known as Prince's childhood friend and early musical collaborator, will be performing tonight at the Turf Club in St. Paul.

Back in April, Cymone played at Paisley Park to mark the one year anniversary of Prince's death. It was only his second visit to that complex.

Click the audio player to hear "Black Man in America" from his new album.