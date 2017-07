Photos: Mall of America hit with the biggest yarn bomb ever

Over the next few days, Twin Cities yarn artist Eric Rieger, known widely as HOTTEA, is installing his largest-ever piece at the Mall of America in Bloomington. He is hanging thousands of 60-foot lengths of brightly colored yarn from a frame suspended under the skylight of the atrium at the mall's northern entrance.

The piece is called "Hot Lunch," and will be comprised of nearly 800 lbs. of yarn.

It is expected to be finished sometime next week.