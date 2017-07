Barry Manilow attended the Carousel of Hope Ball presented by Mercedes-Benz at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Oct. 11, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Barry Manilow's "Looks Like We Made It" reached No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart 40 years ago this week.

The song was used in a TV ad during the 2012 Super Bowl. That was the year that some people believed the Mayans predicted the world would end. The ad warned that only people driving Chevy Silverados would survive the apocalypse — folks behind the wheel of Ford pickup trucks wouldn't be so lucky.