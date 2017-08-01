Bail set for Mendota Heights murder suspect

Lucifer Vincent Nguyen Mendota Heights police

Bail has been set at $1.5 million without conditions for a 44-year-old man charged with killing a woman in Mendota Heights over the weekend.

Lucifer Nguyen of New Hope is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, burglary and kidnapping.

Prosecutors allege that Nguyen robbed a homeowner, fled from police, held a worker at a senior care facility at gunpoint and then shot and killed 48-year-old Beverly Cory on Saturday morning.

"Our hearts go out to Beverly Cory, her spouse, her family, her friends, and all of the other victims involved in this frightening experience with guns pointed at them," said Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom. "Beverly Cory lost her life tragically, and we're deeply saddened by that."

In his first court appearance Tuesday, Nguyen was appointed a public defender and his bail was set at $1.5 million without conditions and $1 million with conditions.

Backstrom said he's satisfied with the judge's decision on the bail for Nguyen, who was arrested late last night.

"This individual who's been charged in this case, we think, represents an extreme risk to public safety, an extreme risk of flight," Backstrom said. "He did not turn himself in."

More information about Nguyen's arrest is expected to be released Tuesday.

During the alleged crime spree, Nguyen was free on bail posted for two felony charges in Douglas County, Wisconsin, from April.

Nguyen is set to make a second appearance in court again on Aug. 14.