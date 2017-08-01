Randy Newman's new album takes on everything from Putin to blues musicians

Randy Newman Matt Sayles | AP 2011

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Sonny Boy" by Randy Newman from his new album "Dark Matter."

The album touches on a wide variety of subjects from Russian President Vladimir Putin to an aging surfer to John and Bobby Kennedy discussing the Bay of Pigs invasion.

This song is based on the true story of blues harmonica player and singer John Lee Curtis who called himself Sonny Boy Williamson. After he died in in 1948, another blues musician named Alex Miller started using the name Sonny Boy Williamson to cash in on the other man's fame. Both musicians had successful careers.

Newman's album comes out Friday. You can stream it now on the NPR First Listen page.