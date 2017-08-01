Reinsurance approval key to holding down insurance premium hikes

The Minnesota Department of Commerce is now reviewing proposed health insurance premium changes for people who purchase their coverage through the individual market.

The proposed premiums, which were announced Monday, could actually go down in some cases — if the federal government approves a reinsurance program passed by the Minnesota Legislature.

That's quite a change from a year ago when premiums for coverage in Minnesota rose by as much as 67 percent.

MPR's Phil Picardi spoke with Lynn Blewett, who's a professor at the University of Minnesota who studies health care policy.

